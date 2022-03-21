NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Up 6.5%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) shares rose 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.26 and last traded at $9.18. Approximately 53,832 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,640,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

NEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 2.43.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $3,886,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 124,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $1,082,387.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,075,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,666 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 23.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

