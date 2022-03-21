NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Stock Price Up 6.5%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.26 and last traded at $9.18. Approximately 53,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,640,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

NEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.18.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $3,886,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,075,663 shares of company stock worth $9,487,666. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the third quarter worth about $47,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

