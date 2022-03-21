NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Stock Price Up 5.5%

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.87 and last traded at C$3.85. Approximately 114,265 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 215,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.65.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of NextSource Materials in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$382.11 million and a PE ratio of -5.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.36.

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

