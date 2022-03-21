Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Trading 25% Higher

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) traded up 25% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 843,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 380,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a market cap of C$7.64 million and a P/E ratio of -1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 7.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03.
About Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS)
Featured Articles
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.