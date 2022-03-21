Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Gap Down to $24.44

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.44, but opened at $20.25. Nielsen shares last traded at $20.39, with a volume of 88,239 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NLSN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nielsen from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.13.

The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

Nielsen declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Nielsen by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nielsen Company Profile (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

