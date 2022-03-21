NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.46.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $131.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.28 and a 200-day moving average of $154.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $207.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. NIKE has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.