NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,852,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,070,291. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.28 and its 200 day moving average is $154.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. NIKE has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $205.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,763 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,138 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $162.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. HSBC cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.79.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

