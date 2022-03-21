Nimiq 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.34 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Nimiq has a market cap of $28.77 million and $1.34 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,159.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,897.17 or 0.07038839 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.23 or 0.00284823 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.39 or 0.00824557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00014994 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00093753 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.59 or 0.00463051 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.93 or 0.00434720 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,689,227,330 coins and its circulating supply is 9,074,977,330 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

