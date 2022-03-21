NIO (NYSE:NIO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 645,921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 65,154,176 shares.The stock last traded at $20.49 and had previously closed at $20.86.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price target on the stock. 86 Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, CLSA decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.
The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
About NIO (NYSE:NIO)
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
