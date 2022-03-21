Noodles & Company to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Noodles & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

NDLS stock opened at $6.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $298.91 million, a PE ratio of 81.76, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.87.

In other Noodles & Company news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 19.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 95,376 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 17,090 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 4,955.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 83,153 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 18.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 8,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $427,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

