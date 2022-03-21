Nord Finance (NORD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $501,480.00

Nord Finance (NORD) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Nord Finance has a market cap of $4.85 million and $501,480.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00002262 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,187,582 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

