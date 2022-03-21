Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 18,763 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,087 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,763 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $8,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Best Buy by 15.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,096,882 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $126,119,000 after purchasing an additional 147,460 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Best Buy by 46.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 94.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,658 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Best Buy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBY stock opened at $101.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $141.97.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

