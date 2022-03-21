Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires New Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 324,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,372,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.27% of Essential Properties Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,624,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,050,000 after buying an additional 382,005 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,822,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,640,000 after buying an additional 1,669,611 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,703,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,575,000 after buying an additional 83,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,549,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,253,000 after buying an additional 41,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,384,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,667,000 after buying an additional 138,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPRT opened at $25.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.79. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 128.40%.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.19.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

