Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $59,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Bank of America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.67.

NYSE:GS opened at $345.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $350.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.16. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.72 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $115.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

