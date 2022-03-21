Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,413 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.06% of Dynatrace worth $10,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 4.9% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Dynatrace by 1.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Dynatrace by 0.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Dynatrace by 1.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $116,379.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $26,050.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,131 shares of company stock worth $397,957 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $45.43 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 168.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.14.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

