Nordea Investment Management AB Has $10.31 Million Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.24% of Commercial Metals worth $10,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMC. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 144.0% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,117,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,548 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,529,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,588,000 after acquiring an additional 72,701 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 895.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,628,000 after acquiring an additional 845,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 76.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after acquiring an additional 367,685 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 13.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 766,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after acquiring an additional 92,198 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMC opened at $40.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.20. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $42.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.32.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 7.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

