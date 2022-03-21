Nordea Investment Management AB Has $10.44 Million Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $10,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $152.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.59. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $153.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,022,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $6,097,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,006 shares of company stock worth $19,057,084. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.86.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

