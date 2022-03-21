Nordea Investment Management AB Has $10.73 Million Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,816 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.15% of Woodward worth $10,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in Woodward by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Woodward by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Woodward by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Woodward by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Woodward by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

Woodward stock opened at $123.42 on Monday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.70. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

