Nordea Investment Management AB Has $8.69 Million Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,594 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.13% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $8,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,681,000 after purchasing an additional 67,073 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,668,000 after purchasing an additional 47,352 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 157,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMG opened at $142.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.40 and a twelve month high of $191.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.73.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.86.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

