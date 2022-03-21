Nordea Investment Management AB Has $9.18 Million Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.12% of Lumentum worth $9,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $95.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.21. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $108.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

About Lumentum (Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.