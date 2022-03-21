Nordea Investment Management AB Has $9.53 Million Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,137 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.14% of Valvoline worth $9,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter worth $77,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $31.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.52. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 536.80%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VVV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

About Valvoline (Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.