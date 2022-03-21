Nordea Investment Management AB Has $9.78 Million Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.08% of Robert Half International worth $9,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Robert Half International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,066,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,684,000 after buying an additional 81,508 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,176,000 after purchasing an additional 268,100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 638,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,037,000 after purchasing an additional 102,715 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 636,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,123,000 after purchasing an additional 136,703 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 545,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,704,000 after purchasing an additional 232,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
NYSE RHI opened at $120.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.46. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.63 and a 200-day moving average of $111.61.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.15%.
RHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.
Robert Half International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.
