Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 107.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,048 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.71% of UMH Properties worth $9,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $67,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $98,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 130 shares of company stock worth $2,993 and have sold 7,710 shares worth $182,673. 10.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $24.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.06. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 27.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.82%.

UMH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Colliers Securities began coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

