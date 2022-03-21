Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,494 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.11% of First American Financial worth $9,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 10,582.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

Shares of FAF opened at $68.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.23. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

First American Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.