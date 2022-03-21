Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,763 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.41% of Renewable Energy Group worth $8,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 541,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,969,000 after acquiring an additional 117,853 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth $20,225,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGI opened at $60.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.68. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.59.

Renewable Energy Group ( NASDAQ:REGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 12.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.10.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

