Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 585 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.10% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $9,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.4% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RS shares. Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.78.

NYSE RS opened at $191.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.89. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $135.46 and a 52 week high of $194.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.92%.

In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $797,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $12,128,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,634 shares of company stock valued at $20,534,057 in the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

