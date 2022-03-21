Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.15% of National Fuel Gas worth $8,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after buying an additional 105,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after acquiring an additional 89,633 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 98,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

NFG stock opened at $66.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.82. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $68.20.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $546.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.37 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $2,753,308.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $441,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,710 shares of company stock worth $8,342,979. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

