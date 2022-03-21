Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.11% of STAG Industrial worth $9,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 434.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $600,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,771,050 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG opened at $41.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.39. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.34 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

