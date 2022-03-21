Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $303.43.

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after buying an additional 1,148,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,083,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,698,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,696,343,000 after purchasing an additional 21,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,169,049,000 after purchasing an additional 93,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $803,869,000 after purchasing an additional 322,892 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NSC opened at $274.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.65. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $238.62 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

