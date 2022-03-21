Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Norfolk Southern worth $53,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $294,840,000 after buying an additional 196,262 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $959,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 463,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $122,989,000 after buying an additional 102,753 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $909,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.43.

NYSE NSC opened at $274.83 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $238.62 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.65.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

