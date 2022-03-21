Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.33

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 598072 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NHYDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 68.00 to 69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 87.00 to 93.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.95.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

