Novacoin (NVC) One Day Volume Tops $681.00

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Novacoin has a total market cap of $235,896.23 and $681.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,654.22 or 0.99811586 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00066896 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00022351 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002075 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00015406 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Buying and Selling Novacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.