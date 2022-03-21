Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT) Insider Acquires £7,731.28 in Stock

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Rating) insider Jean-Pierre Crinelli acquired 3,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 241 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £7,731.28 ($10,053.68).
Shares of Novacyt stock opened at GBX 208 ($2.70) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £146.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 199.14. Novacyt S.A. has a 52 week low of GBX 131.18 ($1.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 790.43 ($10.28).
Novacyt Company Profile (Get Rating)
