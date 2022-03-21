Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT) Insider Acquires £7,731.28 in Stock

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Rating) insider Jean-Pierre Crinelli acquired 3,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 241 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £7,731.28 ($10,053.68).

Shares of Novacyt stock opened at GBX 208 ($2.70) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £146.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 199.14. Novacyt S.A. has a 52 week low of GBX 131.18 ($1.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 790.43 ($10.28).

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of clinical diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in Africa, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and the Middle East. The company operates through Lab21 Products, IT-IS International, and Primerdesign segments.

