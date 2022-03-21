Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.38 and last traded at $17.04. Approximately 120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 28,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

Novonix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVX)

NOVONIX Limited is an integrated developer and supplier of materials, equipment and services for the lithium-ion battery industry. NOVONIX Limited is based in BRISBANE, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.