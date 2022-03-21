NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Gap Up to $10.11

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.11, but opened at $10.41. NOW shares last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 1,186 shares changing hands.

DNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.64 and a beta of 1.82.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. NOW had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter worth about $9,041,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NOW by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 55,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NOW by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,477,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,256,000 after acquiring an additional 369,223 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter worth about $721,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of NOW by 467.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 80,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 66,024 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW Company Profile (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

