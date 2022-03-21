NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Gap Up to $10.11

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.11, but opened at $10.41. NOW shares last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 1,186 shares changing hands.
DNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.64 and a beta of 1.82.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter worth about $9,041,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NOW by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 55,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NOW by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,477,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,256,000 after acquiring an additional 369,223 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter worth about $721,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of NOW by 467.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 80,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 66,024 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NOW Company Profile (NYSE:DNOW)
NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.
