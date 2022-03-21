Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.37 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nucor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.37 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

NUE opened at $136.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor has a 52-week low of $66.92 and a 52-week high of $140.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. American Trust bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,804,000. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. acquired a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $5,105,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

