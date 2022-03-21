Nutrien Ltd. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.83 Per Share (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nutrien in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $2.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.70. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

NTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.65.

Nutrien stock opened at $99.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $102.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,484,000 after buying an additional 3,041,113 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,154,000 after purchasing an additional 396,613 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,905,000 after purchasing an additional 170,619 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,219,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,201,000 after purchasing an additional 563,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,220,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,215,000 after purchasing an additional 463,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

