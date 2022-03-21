Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $130.65

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$130.65 and last traded at C$130.65, with a volume of 158538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$125.06.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Atlantic Securities raised Nutrien to a “hold” rating and set a C$79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$85.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$121.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$80.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of C$70.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$101.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$91.37.

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.88 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.12 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 10.6640701 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

