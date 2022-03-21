NXM (NXM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $655.17 Million

NXM (NXM) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One NXM coin can now be bought for approximately $99.16 or 0.00237614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NXM has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $655.17 million and $9,489.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00036664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00108390 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,885,729 coins and its circulating supply is 6,607,037 coins. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

