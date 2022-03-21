NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $238.24.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NXPI traded down $1.91 on Monday, reaching $190.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,894,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,008. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $168.74 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.81. The company has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $863,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $492,516,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,932 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

