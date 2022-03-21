Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Investment analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 51.21% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NYSE:OACB opened at $9.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.89. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OACB. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

