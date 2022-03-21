Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after purchasing an additional 696,922 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,997,000 after purchasing an additional 566,470 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,712,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,745,000 after buying an additional 110,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,324,000 after buying an additional 396,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,820,000 after buying an additional 276,454 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.32. 3,844,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,814. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.16 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.12.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.