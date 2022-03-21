Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.3% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Well Done LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $5,968,000. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $350.08. 72,751,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,302,969. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.69. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $307.39 and a one year high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

