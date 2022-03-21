Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $21.46 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,226 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 10.7% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Mariner LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008,037 shares during the last quarter. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,122 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $47.89. The stock had a trading volume of 23,460,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,961,137. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $53.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.43.

