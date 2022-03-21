Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $69.00. The stock had previously closed at $56.24, but opened at $57.76. Occidental Petroleum shares last traded at $57.80, with a volume of 29,945 shares changing hands.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.
In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.
About Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
