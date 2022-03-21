Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $69.00. The stock had previously closed at $56.24, but opened at $57.76. Occidental Petroleum shares last traded at $57.80, with a volume of 29,945 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $666,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,792 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,291,000 after buying an additional 3,071,233 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,542,000 after buying an additional 2,061,057 shares in the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,429,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,860,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,044,000 after buying an additional 1,405,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

