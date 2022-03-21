Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Oceaneering International worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after acquiring an additional 884,814 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 16.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,956,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,341,000 after purchasing an additional 846,680 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 48.3% during the third quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,334,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,099,000 after buying an additional 759,957 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,700,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 52.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,213,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after buying an additional 419,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on OII. StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

OII stock opened at $15.60 on Monday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $466.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.96 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.