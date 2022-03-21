Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Trading 5.9% Higher

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) rose 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.52 and last traded at $16.52. Approximately 822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 900,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.
OII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.41.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OII. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oceaneering International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,822,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,883,000 after buying an additional 1,243,383 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Oceaneering International by 16.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,956,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,341,000 after buying an additional 846,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Oceaneering International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,230,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,847,000 after buying an additional 118,760 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its position in Oceaneering International by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,299,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,320,000 after buying an additional 964,944 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,846,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,594,000 after purchasing an additional 107,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.
About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
