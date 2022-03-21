Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Up to $3.72

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.72, but opened at $4.00. Ocugen shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 12,415 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on OCGN. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 14.66, a current ratio of 14.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 4.65.

Ocugen ( NASDAQ:OCGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 81,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $216,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ocugen by 584.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 399,181 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Ocugen by 444.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 94,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 2,375.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 565,275 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ocugen by 1,472.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 2nd quarter worth $1,421,000. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

