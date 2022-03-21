ODUWA (OWC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,693.00

ODUWA (OWC) traded down 28.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 24% against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000689 BTC on exchanges. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.19 million and $5,693.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,187.18 or 1.00315701 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00068009 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00022463 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002121 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00016227 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.