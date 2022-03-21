Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Shares Gap Down to $5.50

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 5.50, but opened at 4.50. Offerpad shares last traded at 5.42, with a volume of 13,026 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts have recently commented on OPAD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Offerpad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 10.00.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is 4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 6.82.
In related news, Director Ryan Ohara acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 4.17 per share, for a total transaction of 41,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 3.98 per share, with a total value of 99,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Offerpad by 880.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Offerpad in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Offerpad during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Offerpad during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Offerpad during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.87% of the company’s stock.
Offerpad Company Profile (NYSE:OPAD)
OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Offerpad (OPAD)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.